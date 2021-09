Police say there is no danger to the public.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the area of Michigan Street and Diamond Avenue NE.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

GRPD is investigating a stabbing in the area of Michigan/Diamond NE. There is no danger to the public. PIO onscene. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) September 23, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.