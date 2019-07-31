GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is inviting community members to learn more about its operations and procedures and the role of law enforcement in its 23rd Citizen Police Academy.

The academy, which is free, includes presentations, demonstrations and hands-on participation. Topics include crime mapping and analysis, crime scenes and forensics, criminal investigations, community policing and arrest laws, among others.

Each participant will also get an opportunity to ride with a police officer for one shift.

“We want to engage with community members and give them a behind-the-scenes view of policing,” Police Chief Eric Payne said. “This is a great opportunity for community members to learn more about their police department and for the police department to get perspectives and feedback from the community.”

The 10-week program is part of GRPD's ongoing efforts to strengthen relationships with the community. It will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Applicants need to be at least 21 years old, have no felony convictions and have no misdemeanor convictions within the past three years. You can apply here.

For more information on the Citizen Police Academy, contact Lt. Mark Ostapowicz at maostapo@grcity.us or 616-456-3604, or call the GRPD Training Bureau at 616-456-3330.

