GRPD: Man charged in death of pregnant woman on city's northeast side

The man has been charged with homicide, assault of a pregnant individual with the intention to cause miscarriage and a firearms felony.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified a 24-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a northeast side apartment on Wednesday as Marissa Leigh Valdez, of Grand Rapids. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, police say 911 calls came in around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Burke Avenue NW and Diamond Avenue. When police made it to the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene, police say.

Authorities say they arrested a person of interest who was at the scene, who police have identified as 24-year-old Dealeyon Jaishawn Franklin, of Grand Rapids.

Franklin has been charged with homicide, assault of a pregnant individual with the intention to cause miscarriage and a firearms felony.

Franklin is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility without bond.

