GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department, with the help of Meijer, donated a bike to a local teenager who saved his friend after falling off his bike.

In May, 12-year-old Keagan was riding his bike with his friend Simon. Simon fell off his bike and hit his head. He was disoriented, confused and couldn't get up, but Keagan "sprang into action," a Facebook post from the GRPD reads.

Keagan was worried about being late for curfew, but he knew he had to find help. He found two GRPD officers and explained the situation, and the officers helped Simon make contact with his father so he could be taken to the hospital.

However, Keagan was worried he wouldn't find help fast enough since his borrowed bike wasn't in very good shape.

The officers reached out to local businesses to see if anyone wanted to donate a bike to Keagan, and sure enough, Meijer stepped in to give Keagan a brand new bike.

On Monday, the officers presented Keagan with the bike, and the first thing he did was ride over to Simon to show it off.

