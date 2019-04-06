A Grand Rapids Police Officer has been suspended without pay following a use of force investigation that stemmed from a March 17 incident where a driver was punched repeatedly in the leg.

The internal investigation looked into the actions of Officer Drew Rau, who the department said used "unprofessional language that included cursing and the striking of the driver’s leg dozens of times."

Police conducted a traffic stop on the driver near National Avenue NW and California Street NW because police said he was speeding. Police said during the stop, the man refused to get out of his car and the situation escalated.

The man was pulled out of his car, Tased and punched in the leg.

A toddler was also in the backseat of the man's car during the incident.

Rau was placed on administrative leave in March while the department opened an internal affairs investigation, which led to the determination that there were several violations of the department's policy.

"Due to the nature of these violations, Rau has been suspended without pay pending discharge effective immediately."

Rau will be subject to a discharge hearing next.

The Michigan State Police Department reviewed the case and presented their findings to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office to determine if criminal charges were necessary. The Kent County Prosecutor reviewed the case and decided not to file charges.

According to interim Police Chief David Kiddle, the incident is not reflective of the department's values and commitment to the community.

“Our department is dedicated to serving the residents and visitors of Grand Rapids with professionalism and integrity at all times. Our community deserves the finest men and women to wear this uniform, and I will do everything I can to deliver on that promise,” said Kiddle.

