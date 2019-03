A Grand Rapids Police officer is being given the highest award a living GRPD officer can receive for the life-or-death decision he made.

Todd Wuis is an 18-year veteran of the department and is now receiving the Police Medal.

Wuis was one of the officers chasing a murder suspect last fall. Another officer performed a pit maneuver to stop Adam Nolin's truck on the S-curve downtown, before officers say Nolin got out and started shooting.

Wuis drove at the suspect, hitting him with his cruiser and knocking the gun away.

