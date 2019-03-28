GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is preparing for President Trump's visit on Thursday at Van Andel Arena.

The department says it will be assisted by officers from Kent County, Wyoming and Michigan State Police.

"The Secret Service is responsible for keeping President Trump safe, we're responsible for keeping the rest of Grand Rapids safe," says Sgt. Cathy Williams.

They recommend that if you plan on attending the event, treat access the same as airport security.

"If you are going through an airport and you have to go through airport security, those restricted items that you can't take on a plane, anticipate not being able to bring those into Van Andel as well," says Williams.

GRPD is also preparing for groups of protesters and counter protesters.

"Our role is to remain neutral, we're bi-partisan and we're there to keep people safe, we pride ourselves at being a welcoming and inclusive community and we need to respect everyone's first amendment right," says Williams.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.