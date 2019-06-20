Grand Rapids Police Department's interim police chief David Kiddle defended the actions of officers involved in the arrest of a 12-year-old boy, saying they "were very calm and respectful, and treated the issue as it should have been treated."

The arrest of Car'reion Baker occurred on Friday, June 14, after an officer saw him chasing after his adult cousin, who GRPD said he had just hit with a stick. GRPD also said Baker then resisted arrest and kicked at an officer after being handcuffed.

RELATED: Grand Rapids boy cuffed and charged with resisting arrest

Police originally received a call of 15 to 20 people fighting in the area of Neland Avenue SE. As police were leaving, an officer spotted Baker chasing a man with a stick.

Body cam footage showed an officer telling the two people to stop, one of whom was Baker. Neither obeyed and the officer ran toward the two suspects. As the officer approached, Baker tripped, was grabbed by the officer and placed in handcuffs.

The footage shows Baker kicking the officer and continuing to struggle.

"We can't figure out any of this with you yelling and kicking at us, OK?...Until you start behaving and calming down, we can't do anything to help you. Do you understand that bud?" an officer told Baker as he was in the back of a police cruiser.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, GRPD responded to the incident and said, "no force was used and there were no injuries to the youth other than a skinned knee from his fall when he tripped (this was bandaged by officers)."

Kiddle said use of the department's Youth Interaction Policy was carried out appropriately, which included handcuffing the boy so he wouldn't run away.

"Basically, that policy gives officers guidance and discretion about how to deal with youth," Kiddle said. "Primarily, treat kids like kids, like they should be treated. This policy certainly does not say do not intervene in any violent acts or criminal acts being committed by youth.

"I think our officers were very calm and respectful and treated this youth as he should have been treated," Kiddle added.

READ MORE: Grand Rapids Police updates, expands youth interaction policy

Baker was charged with disorderly fighting, a 90-day misdemeanor. Kiddle said the department will work with the courts as far as leniency, but "being a youthful offender, I don't think it will change his life."

Baker was taken to the Kent County Jail and fingerprinted before being released back to his family.

Kiddle added that Baker's father has filed an Internal Affairs complaint that the department will be looking at.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.