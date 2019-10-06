Grand Rapids Police are asking people to avoid an area of Grand Rapids, near Fulton and Garfield.

GRPD is responding to a man in distress. Our crew on the scene says officers went into the home with guns drawn, and other officers are surrounding a home with their guns out.

Police say a suicidal man armed with a knife refused to follow their commands and was shot with a beanbag round. The suspect then ran back inside the home.

The man is refusing to leave the building and can be seen through the windows.

