GRPD searching for missing 81-year-old woman

Phenoy Adeline Foster-Muhammad, 81, was last seen in the area of Baldwin and Diamond SE around 8 p.m. Friday evening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman from Grand Rapids.

She is described as 5'3", and 135 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants and black shoes with her hair in French braids.

Police say she is in good health, but does experience some mental illness. Although she has not lived in Grand Rapids for some time, she spent a lot of time in the area of Fulton and Fuller.

She is not considered endangered at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 456-3400 or 911 if the situation is an emergency.

