GRPD seeking community's help locating missing teen

Judah Pappas, 14, was last seen on April 2, in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating a missing teen.

Judah Pappas, 14, was last seen on April 2, in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE. Judah is originally from the Berrien County area and has no family or friends in Grand Rapids.

Judah has mental health issues and is described as white, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is very tall for his age and has a “peach fuzz” mustache and likes to wear hats.

“There is no reason to suspect that Judah is in danger,” stated Sergeant Dan Adams. “However, we are very concerned for Judah’s welfare and would like to reunite him with his loved ones.”

If anyone has information regarding Judah’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Detective Katie Hefner at (616) 456-3423 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.