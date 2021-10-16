x
GRPD: Suspects arrested after Friday evening car chase

The occupants in the vehicle were believed to be involved with several felony crimes, according to police.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple suspects were arrested Friday after attempting to elude police.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed that a car chase took place around 7 p.m. The occupants in the vehicle were believed to be involved with several felony crimes, according to police.

Pursuing officers eventually stopped the fleeing vehicle and all occupants were arrested.

