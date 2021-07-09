Internal investigation launched after viral video of GRPD officers arresting suspect

In the video, on-scene police are heard yelling "don’t move or scream,” among expletives.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bystander recorded a man being arrested by Grand Rapids police officers on Friday. The viral video garnered over 200,000 views on Tik Tok.

Now, an internal investigation is underway for the Police Department.



Police tell 13 On Your Side they were responding to a call of a burglary in progress at a neighboring building when they saw the man outside of his work, a McDonald’s in Grand Rapids.

Officers said he matched the description of the suspect.

In the video, on-scene police are heard yelling "don’t move or scream,” among expletives.



Police say they tried to make contact with the person, but he was uncooperative. The incident ended in his arrest.

Grand Rapids Police Department released a statement that said in part:



"We understand that sometimes bystanders may be upset or concerned about a police contact, but that is not the time to engage or interfere with the officers. That could easily lead to someone getting hurt."

“GRPD officers will always listen to those who have information in order to ensure appropriate action is taken, but only once the scene is safe,” they wrote.

The family of the man say they will not be talking at this time and are seeking legal action – however, the incident has caused an investigation to begin within the station.

13 On Your Side warns viewers that there are expletives throughout the video.

