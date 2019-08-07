GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Grand Rapids Police continue to deal with a recent surge in violence, the police union is wasting no time placing blame. The Grand Rapids Police Officer's Association issued a statement on social media yesterday. In it, the organization takes aim at some city and community leaders.

The statement was in response to an Independence Day weekend, partly overshadowed by violence in Grand Rapids. Police responded to several incidents including two shootings and a massive street brawl on Saturday.

A video of the massive street fight has gone viral. It shows a large brawl on Monroe Avenue in front of the LOVE Sculpture, across the street from Rosa Parks Circle. On Monday morning, the video had already been shared more than 1,600 times. It was sent to 13 ON YOUR SIDE by a witness who says he saw at least one person on the ground being kicked.

"He looked unconscious. He was laying there, not moving, not breathing to my knowledge," says Cory Sly. "As I was watching it, I wanted to do something, but realistically speaking there was nothing really only myself could do."

Sly says he arrived on scene fairly quickly.

Grand Rapids Police were also called to respond to two back-to-back shootings Saturday night. One person died and three others were injured. Police say the first shooting happened in the Big Boy parking lot on Pearl Street. Ten minutes later, a 21-year-old man died and a woman was hurt after being shot at the corner of 6th Street and Front Avenue.

An uptick in violence during the summer is common in Grand Rapids. But, this year police are seeing more than last year at this time. In a recent interview, GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said, "we've already seen roughly a 49% increase in firearms uses in occupied dwellings, in houses, or just shooting guns off in the air. We've seen an 8% increase in assaults between strangers involving a firearm and we've seen a roughly 39% increase in robberies that involve a firearm."

Sunday, union leaders said the problem is not having enough officers on the streets.

In a Facebook post, the Grand Rapids Police Officer's Association (GRPOA), said:

"The recent and continued violence is the direct result of city officials not properly staffing and supporting the police department. To allow the police department to be constantly scrutinized discourages any type of proactive enforcement necessary to keep Grand Rapids safe. It is evident that stop the violence rallies have no effect on criminal activity. It's time to let GRPD get back to policing."

In recent weeks, city and community leaders have hosted several forums and rallies to "Stop The Violence." The union's statement and lack of presence at those rallies was met with criticism by one of Grand Rapids' most vocal and involved community leaders, Reverend Jerry Bishop.

Bishop, who is also the founder of Lifequest Church, responded to the GRPOA statement with the following words:

In April, 13 ON YOUR SIDE reported the findings from a report issued by The Hillard Heintz Security Risk Firm.

The report, commissioned by The City of Grand Rapids, determined GRPD had proper staffing, but needed to better utilize resources.

