GRPD: Woman found shot to death inside northeast side apartment

Authorities have a person of interest in custody and are currently interviewing the person to learn more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was found shot to death inside an apartment on the city's northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said 911 calls came in around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Burke Avenue NW and Diamond Avenue.

When police made it to the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene, police said.

Authorities said they arrested a person of interest who was at the scene. He and the victim are believed to have known each other.

Detectives are now interviewing that person to learn more about the crime.

At this point, police said it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Crime scene investigators are searching the area for additional evidence and are talking with potential witnesses.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to contact investigators directly at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

