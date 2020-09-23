Grand Rapids Public Library announces October reopen date

The Grand Rapids libraries have been closed to the public since the onset of the pandemic in Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — After being closed since March, the Grand Rapids Public Library will reopen its branches starting Oct. 12.

Limited services will be available including public computers and WiFi along with free printing, copying and faxing. Open hours and the number of patrons allowed in the building at a time will also be limited.

All visitors and staff will be required to wear masks and visits will be limited to 30 minutes. Plexiglass shields and signage have been added in each facility.

"Our facilities staff have modified our buildings and developed procedures that ensure the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors. We took our time to get it right, and now we are ready to welcome our community back into our buildings," said library director John McNaughton.

The complete reopening plan is available on the GRPL website.

As part of this phase of the reopening plan, the following services will be available to the public:

Library account assistance

Public computers and WiFi

Reference questions

Holds pickup

Free printing, copying, and faxing

Material browsing in the stacks at all branch locations. The Main Library’s stacks will be closed but will offer a retrieval service.

Research by appointment only in the Grand Rapids History and Special Collections Department

GRPL To Go Curbside pick up at select locations

Virtual programs

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.