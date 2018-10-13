GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Special visitors got a early look at one of the latest exhibits at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The Expedition: Dinosaur Opening Party happened Saturday afternoon. Visitors were able to get a sneak peek at the exhibit, which doesn't official open until Sunday. It will run through April 2019.

At the opening party, the Expedition: Dinosaur took over all three floors of the museum, providing activities for visitors only available on Saturday.

Expedition: Dinosaur focuses on the science of paleontology, featuring life-sized and life-like animatronic dinosaurs, themed around the hunt for dinosaur fossils. To get your tickets, visit www.grpm.org/dinos

