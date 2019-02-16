GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Parents and staff are being warned about possible asbestos at North Park Montessori School in Grand Rapids.

According to a news release from the school district, the situation developed as a result of an air conditioning construction project at the school on Cheney Ave.

The release goes on to say, “Our construction management team alerted us this afternoon that they discovered they had been cutting and drilling in plaster that has or may have asbestos. This work has been on-going over the last six weeks."

As a precaution, the district is cancelling school for North Park Montessori for Monday and Tuesday.

The district is asking parents to attend a meeting on Saturday, February 16, at 2 p.m. at GRPS University at 1400 Fuller NE in Grand Rapids. Representatives from the district, the school, the construction management firm, and local health officials will be there to share information and answer questions.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.