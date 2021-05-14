GRPS graduations back in-person and outdoors in Houseman Field

GRPS graduations will take place outdoors at the Houseman Field located at 162 Houseman Ave. NE.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced on Friday that graduations will be back in-person this year.

According to a press release from GRPS, due to COVID restrictions and the mandatory health safety mitigation measures, graduating seniors will only receive two tickets to the event.

However, graduation will be live streamed at http://live.grps.org.

GRPS says guests attending graduation are required to complete a COVID-19 health screener before entering the stadium using the QR code printed on the tickets.

Guests will be able to sit next to each other and the seating in the stadium will be set for 6 feet social distancing.

