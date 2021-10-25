GRPS to hold community input session Tuesday

GRPS parents, students, faculty and the public are invited to provide feedback on the district's strategic plan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools are planning input sessions to receive feedback on the district's strategic plan.

One of these sessions will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26. GRPS parents, students, faculty and the public are invited to join.

At the end of the input sessions, the district will gather information shared and compile it on their website. The strategic plan will also be updated.

An initial draft of the plan can be found here.

Tuesday's session will be held at Ottawa Hills High School from 6:30-8 p.m. Childcare, light refreshments and language interpreters will be available at the meeting.

Anyone who is interested in providing feedback but cannot attend the community sessions is encouraged to fill out this survey. Responses are due by Monday, Nov. 1.

