GRPS updates mask policy

Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Monday that it will still require everyone – teachers, staff, students and visitors – to wear masks indoors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement last week that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face masks in most cases has created confusion for businesses, schools and average Americans.

In Michigan, state leaders and local businesses have been scrambling to adjust and clarify their rules. Grand Rapids Public Schools is among them.

Monday, district leaders announced they are waiting for additional guidance from the Kent County Health Department. However, they made clear where GRPS stands, right now, on the mask policy.

As of now, GRPS still requires everyone to wear masks indoors. That includes teachers, staff, students and visitors. That policy is expected to remain in effect through the end of the school year, which is three weeks away.

However, the district has amended its mask policy to allow students and staff to go without masks outside. That includes outdoor activities like recess, sports and graduations.

GRPS has not changed any other safety protocols, such as social distancing requirements or gathering limits.

In its statement, GRPS said, “there has been no change to the gathering limits except that face masks are no longer required for anyone outdoors, including athletes, staff, and spectators.”

The district asks for continued patience from its stakeholders. Anyone who feels safer wearing their masks outdoors may continue to do so.

