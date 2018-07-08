GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A big change is coming to Grand Rapids Public Schools.

On Monday night, school leaders voted to transfer their center-based special education program to Kent Intermediate School District.

Some parents have been critical of the way GRPS has handled the program, and the superintendent, Teresa Weatherall Neal, made the recommendation last month

"The board put us through all these ridiculous changes, created terrible morale and we lost some very good staff....for what reason?" says one parent.

Superintendent Weatherall Neal says the move is not a reaction to criticism.

"We have served students with special needs for many, many years. The records show our graduation rate has increased and that's because we are doing the right thing," says Weatherall Neal.

Currently there is a long-standing arrangement in place putting GRPS in charge of special education programming for the 19 different districts served by the Kent ISD, as well as its own. Those programs serve roughly 1,400 special education students living in 20 Kent County school districts, including GRPS.

The change will go into effect in July 2019.

