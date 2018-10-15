WAYLAND, Mich. - Gun Lake Casino will be the first tribal casino in Michigan to kick plastic straws to the curb.

According to a press release, the casino will replace plastic straws with compostable straws in their three bars and two restaurants.

“Gun Lake Casino is committed to protecting the environment,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino. “Removing as much plastic waste as we can is just one way that we are making steps towards a smaller footprint.”

The casino has previously gone through 3 million straws each year, despite efforts to only provide straws upon request.

