Wayland, Mich.) – Gun Lake Casino announced it will introduce a new and creative way to enjoy an alcoholic beverage, the Vapshot.

“We are proud to be the first casino in the U.S. to offer this product,” said Jeremy Palmer, director of beverage for Gun Lake Casino. “We are excited to see how our guests respond to the Vapshot and are thrilled to introduce this new experience to Gun Lake Casino guests.”

Vapshot is an alcoholic vapor, created with an Alcohol Mist Pro machine, that is inhaled from a balloon. It provides all the fun of an alcoholic buzz without many of the negative side effects. Vapshot even reduces the chances of experiencing a hangover and contains only one-sixtieth of the calories in a traditional shot.

The Vapshot will be available to the public at Gun Lake Casino’s Stage 131 bar beginning on July 25, and will feature seasonal flavors with Three Olives Grape Vodka and Grey Goose Cherry Vodka initially. Gun Lake Casino will be the first casino in the country and the first of any businesses in the state to offer Vapshot.

All Gun Lake Casino beverage team members are TIPS certified and will monitor use of Vapshots with the same standards as any other alcohol consumption. Gun Lake Casino also encourages guests to be responsible when consuming this or any other alcoholic beverage.

Media is welcome to contact Gun Lake Casino for a private demonstration.

© 2018 WZZM