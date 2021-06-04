Gun Lake Casino offers incentive to customers who get COVID vaccine

From now through May 31, guests with their CDC vaccination card will receive $20 in free slot play.

WAYLAND, Mich. — What is getting the COVID vaccine worth to you? Knowing you're building immunity to the virus, or do you need something more?

Some businesses are beginning to reward customers for being vaccinated, including Gun Lake Casino.

"Its a nice recognition for those who have done their part," says assistant general manager Carter Pavey.

From now through May 31, guests with their CDC vaccination card will receive $20 in free slot play.

"Whether its the Moderna or Pfizer two shots or the Johnson & Johnson with one shot," says Pavey.

Could this be the start of a trend? Krispy Kreme has a similar promotion, a free donut per day for the rest of the year if you're vaccinated.

A study from Blackhawk Network says 40% of people are unsure about getting the vaccine. However, two thirds of those people say they would get a shot for a cash incentive.

Gun Lake tends to agree.

"Some people may be on the fence and this may be an extra boost," says Pavey.

The casino hopes its initiative will combine with efforts from other organizations to get society back to normal.

"We took it upon ourselves to say the state's doing their part to get people vaccinated, what can we do to thank those who chose to get vaccinated or to encourage those people who may be on the fence," explains Pavey.

Gun Lake also has a similar initiative for its staff, raffling prizes for employees with the vaccine.

