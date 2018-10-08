LANSING - Timothy Olin wasn't supposed to have the gun he used to shoot and kill his ex-girlfriend March 26 inside a Lansing Township fabric store, but that doesn't mean the system failed.

Olin exploited a loophole, officials have said, when he legally rented a pistol then illegally walked out of an indoor gun range without returning it. And while the system to keep dangerous people from buying guns worked as designed, one state senator wants more roadblocks to prevent further tragedy.

Three weeks prior to the killing, on March 4, police responding to a domestic incident seized Olin’s handgun and two fully-loaded magazines, then petitioned Eaton County's Probate Court to have Olin’s mental health evaluated.

On March 13, Olin's attempt to purchase a gun at a Lansing pawn store was rejected when a check through the National Instant Criminal Background System, or NICS, turned up his history of mental health problems and the personal protection order filed by Rachel Duncan, his ex-girlfriend.

Finally, on March 26, Olin visited Total Firearms, a gun store and shooting range in Mason.

He gave his driver’s license to an employee as collateral, then paid to rent a handgun and for a box of ammunition. Later he went back to the counter, according to police reports obtained by the State Journal. Olin, 30, said he wanted to shoot another handgun, a Glock 17. It was the same type of gun police had taken from him two weeks earlier. Olin walked back to the range, and at some point he walked out the door, stealing the gun and leaving his driver’s license behind.

Rachel Duncan was dead fewer than three hours later.

To purchase a handgun in Michigan, buyers generally must either pass the NICS federal background check, or already have a state-issued permit that includes a NICS check as part of the application process. But no background check is required to simply rent a gun.

Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, wants to change that.

He crafted a package of bills to prevent people who can’t legally own a gun from renting them: Shooters who don’t already have some form of firearm license would generally have to pass a NICS check before renting a gun, although exemptions are carved out for people taking training classes or who otherwise will be under direct supervision.

And firearm dealers would be required to notify Michigan State Police whenever someone tries to buy or rent a gun but fails the background check.

The system needs "more safeguards," Jones told the State Journal. If the legislation passes, he said it could keep people like Timothy Olin from ever getting their hands on a gun, and perhaps put a dent in the little-discussed problem of suicides at gun ranges.

But range owners say the legislation is confusing and could handicap their business, as well as the process by which people legally purchase firearms in Michigan.

'Common sense should prevail'

Roman Sobie has known about the gun rental loophole for almost six years.

In 2009, his brother Mark Sobie got drunk and robbed a bank. Mark showed a fake gun to the teller at a Chase branch in suburban Grand Rapids, then walked out with $2,330.

On the way home he bought more beer at a gas station. About an hour later he called 911 and admitted what he’d done.

Sobie had a history of alcoholism and mental illness spurred in part by the death of his eight-year-old son due to a rare genetic disorder.

“I had lost my son, my wife, my home and my job,” Sobie later wrote in a letter to a federal judge. “I was without mental help that I desperately needed. And all of the sudden found myself living a drunken haze of a life… When I got home, I tried to cope with my feelings the only way I knew — I drank. But I couldn’t drink away the guilt. So I decided to turn myself in.”

Mark Sobie served 30 months in federal prison but his life didn’t improve much when he got out.

Less than a year later, on Oct. 30, 2012, he walked into Silver Bullet Firearms in Wyoming, rented a gun, and killed himself. It was the second suicide at the range in four years.

After Mark’s death, Roman Sobie, who lives in Montcalm County, and other family members in Kent County called their legislators to ask about changing the laws for gun rental.

Since their brother was a convicted felon he would have failed a background check, they suggested, and may not have killed himself.

“They said there was nothing they could do about it,” Sobie told the State Journal.

His brother had a history of suicide attempts, so Roman acknowledged it's possible Mark would have ended up dead anyway.

But studies consistently show suicide attempts by firearms result in death more frequently than other means. One study, which analyzed attempts in eight states between 1989 and 1997, found more than 80% of suicide attempts involving firearms are successful; the next closest was drowning at about 66%, while attempts involving pills or cutting resulted in death less than 2% of the time.

“Common sense should prevail,” Sobie said. “If a person is checked out so thoroughly to buy a gun, why wouldn't they be checked out to use a gun? It only takes a few minutes to run a check.”

Matt Balla, who co-owns Peacemakers Gun Range in Howell, said the proposed legislation could have unforeseen consequences.

Filling out NICS paperwork can be a lengthy process, he said, and delays of 15 or 20 minutes are common.

Although FBI statistics show the average wait time in 2017 was less than three minutes, the total varied wildly from month to month: In February and March the average NICS check took more than 10 minutes.

Many people want to shoot a gun before they buy it, Balla said, so someone who comes into the store two or three times to test fire various guns could spend a lot of time waiting around.

“Are we supposed to do a background check every time that person comes in,” he asked, “or do they get approved and then we keep some sort of status on them here? If so, that doesn't mean they didn't go out and commit a felony between the time they were here last.”

Gun dealers are required to keep NICS paperwork for 20 years, so Balla said he’d “need a warehouse” to keep all the paperwork if he’s required to run a background check on everyone who rents a gun.

“I don't think (legislators) know the magnitude of the NICS check that they're running,” he said.

Jones, however, pointed out that ranges would have several options when dealing with gun rentals.

A former Eaton County sheriff, Jones said he spoke with Michigan State Police and the gun industry while crafting the legislation. The FBI typically runs NICS checks only for actual gun sales, but Jones said he believes they'd make an exception if the legislation passes. An FBI spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Ranges would have a few options when renting guns under Jones' proposal:

Anyone with a state Concealed Pistol License (CPL), or a purchase permit, which can be obtained from a local police department and includes a NICS check, could rent a gun.

Renters who will be under the direct supervision of a range master or who are participating in a training class would not need to undergo a background check.

Anyone else must pass a NICS background check.

'They've already made up their mind'

Jones said Olin’s actions at the fabric store inspired the legislation, but he also hopes it would prevent some suicides at gun ranges.

There’s no statewide database of gun range suicides, but a State Journal analysis of news coverage found there have been at least a dozen suicides since 2007 by people who rented a gun at a Michigan shooting range. Such deaths aren’t always reported by local media outlets, so the total is likely higher.

And while some of those people seemingly expressed few warning signs, others may have been unable to pass a NICS check.

For example, in 2011 a woman shot and killed herself with a rented gun at a Taylor range shortly after being released from a PTSD treatment program at the Battle Creek Veteran's Affairs Medical Center, the Taylor News-Herald reported. In 2015, an Oklahoma man was AWOL from the Marine Corps when he killed himself with a rented gun at the same range, the newspaper reported.

In 2013, a Royal Oak shooting range stopped renting guns to individuals after a string of suicides and suicide attempts — about a dozen over 11 years. That included three in a single four-month period.

Many ranges across the state have a minimum age, and require minors to be accompanied by an adult. Some make inexperienced shooters pay an employee to provide shooting guidance.

Range masters are also employed at some stores to keep an eye on customers.

While Total Firearms has a range master, employees there told police they didn't even know Olin had stolen the gun he rented until officers asked about it, according to police reports.

The owner of Total Firearms did not respond to messages left seeking comment.

At Peacemakers, Balla said employees in the past have turned away customers who were visibly upset or acting strange.

Still, in talking to other people in the industry, he has heard that many people who kill themselves at gun ranges seem normal when they enter the business.

“They've already made their mind up, they're at peace with what they're going to do,” he said.

“It sucks that that stuff happens,” he said. “(But) I don't know that everybody has to change the way that we do business just for one instance.”

Jones, who has authored more bills that became laws than any other active legislator, formally introduced the package of five bills in June.

The proposals are still in committee and face a long road to becoming law, but Jones said he remains optimistic the proposals will pass eventually, if not this year, when he must leave office due to term limits.

"There aren't a lot of session days left," he said. "I'm not saying it's impossible, but it's going to be very difficult... I've done some legwork and certainly, somebody can take it up in January and have a much better chance of moving it out."

Meanwhile, Roman Sobie is still holding out hope: “We know there's a problem. Why isn't there something being done? If it saves one life, it's worth it.”

