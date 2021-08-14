Gun rights group aims to give firearm lessons to 4,000 women

More than 1,900 women participated last year.

DETROIT, Michigan — A gun rights advocacy group based in Detroit is holding its annual free firearm shooting lessons for women interested in learning about guns and personal protection.

Legally Armed in Detroit founder Rick Ector says the group hopes to provide lessons to 4,000 women. The sessions will include a firearm instructor's safety briefing, use of a firearm, ammunition and range time. Ector says no prior firearms training or experience is required.

The free lessons have been offered for a decade. Ector said 50 women received training the first year and more than 1,900 women participated last year.

The lessons are scheduled Aug. 21-22 at target ranges in Taylor, southwest of Detroit. Pre-registration is required.

