SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Several firearms were stolen from a gun and tackle store in Saugatuck Township Sunday night.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, Central Dispatch received a call for an alarm at a gun and tackle store. A deputy had a three minute response time to find forced entry into the building.

Deputies and evidence technicians are still processing the scene and continuing the investigation.

