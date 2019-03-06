MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating after guns were stolen from three houses in the Marshall area over the past three weeks.

In each case, five to seven guns were stolen; they range from shotguns to rifles to handguns.

Police provided this timeline of incidents:

On May 30, between 2-4 p.m. guns were stolen from a house on the 50000 block of James Drive

From May 18 to June 1 guns were stolen from a house on the 13000 block of Millers Mill Road

From May 27-30, guns were stolen from a house on the 50000 block of Hutchinson Road

MSP said it is unknown if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information regarding the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

