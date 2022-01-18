x
GVSU extends free tuition to students from low-income homes

New students from families with income under $50,000 can qualify. About 400 students who qualified were enrolled during the fall term.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University is expanding its free tuition to all low-income families in Michigan. 

The program, called the Grand Valley Pledge, will no longer be limited only to students from six counties. 

GVSU President Philomena Mantella says she doesn't want finances to be a barrier for students. 

The University of Michigan has a similar program for in-state students from families that make $65,000 or less.

