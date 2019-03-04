ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State Police Department issued a warning to students and staff on Tuesday afternoon after two students were targeted in what is believed to be a road rage incident.

Just before 4 p.m. two students reported to police that they were being followed by another car on GVSU's Allendale campus.

At the corner of Laker Village Drive and Pierce Street, the man confronted the students by pointing a handgun at them from the window of his car.

The students drove to a parking lot on campus, and the man got out of his vehicle and tried to confront them about a traffic incident. The students drove away and the suspect left the parking area. No one was injured.

GVSU Police said the man is African-American with light complexion and mustache. He is about 18-22 years old, 5-foot-10 and between 280-300 lbs. He was seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey t-shirt with "Comets" on it and a blue zip-up sweatshirt.

He was driving a charcoal grey Jeep Patriot.

The Grand Valley Police Department is investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact GVPD at (616) 331-3255 or Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.