Gyms, bowling alleys and movie theaters remain closed

Closed for about 6 months

HOLLAND, Mich — Shawn Mielke's frustration is directed at all the uncertainty.

"That's what's been so hard is the unknown, I feel like we've been left in the dust, we still don't know when we're going to reopen," says Mielke.

Mielke has owned Girlfriend's Fitness Club in Holland for more than a decade and like many other gym owners, she was hoping Governor Whitmer would announce a plan to reopen on Wednesday but that did not happen.

"Nobody has got back to myself and many other gym owners about questions that we've left with the Governor's office so it's very hard not knowing," says Mielke.

In addition to gyms, bowling alleys and movie theaters also remain closed in West Michigan. Mielke has offered some outdoor classes and put in place safety precautions.

"Everyone will have their own cleaning and sanitizing station, disinfectant, hand sanitizers all over the place, wash cloths for every person and piece of equipment," says Mielke.

But the loss of customers and thousands of dollars puts her future in jeopardy.

"If things don't start looking up I don't know if we'll be here for the future and that's very sad," says Mielke.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.