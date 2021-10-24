Halloween 2021: A list of trick-or-treat times and dates across West Michigan

Halloween is quickly approaching and trick-or-treating will start as soon as Friday for some West Michigan towns. 13 On Your Side found out all the trick-or-treating dates and times across the area.
Have a happy Halloween, ghosts and ghouls!
Ada
- Sunday, October 31
- No designated time
Downtown Ada
- Friday, October 27
- From 5 to 7 p.m.
Allendale
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Belding
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Byron Township
- Sunday, October 31
- From 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Village of Caledonia
- Saturday, October 30
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Cascade Township
- Sunday, October 31
- No designated time
Alpine Township – Comstock Park
- Sunday, October 31
- No designated time
Coopersville
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Dorr Township
- Sunday, October 31
- No designated time
Dorr Township – Fire Station
- Sunday, October 31
- From 5 to 7 p.m.
Douglas
- Sunday, October 31
- From 5 to 8 p.m.
East Grand Rapids
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Fennville
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Ferrysburg
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Fruitport Charter Township
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Georgetown Township – Jenison
- Saturday, October 30
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Grand Haven
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
City of Grand Rapids
- Sunday, October 31
- From dusk to 8 p.m.
Grandville
- Saturday, October 30
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Hastings
- Sunday, October 31
- From 5 to 8 p.m.
Holland
- Dates vary by neighborhood, but the city suggests Saturday, October 30
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Hudsonville
- Saturday, October 30
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Kentwood
- Saturday, October 30
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Lowell
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Middleville
- Sunday, October 31
- From 5 to 8 p.m.
Muskegon
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Plainfield Township
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Rockford
- Sunday, October 31
- From 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Saugatuck
- Sunday, October 31
- From 5 to 8 p.m.
Sparta
- Sunday, October 31
- From 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Spring Lake
- Sunday, October 31
- From 6 to 8 p.m.
Walker
- Sunday, October 31
- From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Wayland
- Sunday, October 31
- From 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Wyoming
- Dates and times vary by neighborhood, but most are set to take place on to Sunday, October 31
Zeeland
- Saturday, October 30
- From 5 to 8 p.m.
Downtown Zeeland
- Friday, October 29
- From 3 to 5 p.m.
►If your town was not included, text us what we missed to 616-559-1310.
RELATED VIDEO: Teal and blue pumpkins: The meaning behind the colors
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.