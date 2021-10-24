Halloween 2021: A list of trick-or-treat times and dates across West Michigan

We found out when your town is hosting trick-or-treating so you don't have to. The festivities will begin as soon as Friday this year.

Halloween is quickly approaching and trick-or-treating will start as soon as Friday for some West Michigan towns. 13 On Your Side found out all the trick-or-treating dates and times across the area.

Have a happy Halloween, ghosts and ghouls!

Ada

Sunday, October 31

No designated time

Downtown Ada

Friday, October 27

From 5 to 7 p.m.

Allendale

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Belding

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Byron Township

Sunday, October 31

From 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Village of Caledonia

Saturday, October 30

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Cascade Township

Sunday, October 31

No designated time

Alpine Township – Comstock Park

Sunday, October 31

No designated time

Coopersville

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Dorr Township

Sunday, October 31

No designated time

Dorr Township – Fire Station

Sunday, October 31

From 5 to 7 p.m.

Douglas

Sunday, October 31

From 5 to 8 p.m.

East Grand Rapids

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Fennville

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Ferrysburg

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Fruitport Charter Township

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Georgetown Township – Jenison

Saturday, October 30

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Grand Haven

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Grand Rapids

Sunday, October 31

From dusk to 8 p.m.

Grandville

Saturday, October 30

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Hastings

Sunday, October 31

From 5 to 8 p.m.

Holland

Dates vary by neighborhood, but the city suggests Saturday, October 30

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Hudsonville

Saturday, October 30

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Kentwood

Saturday, October 30

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Lowell

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Middleville

Sunday, October 31

From 5 to 8 p.m.

Muskegon

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Plainfield Township

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Rockford

Sunday, October 31

From 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Saugatuck

Sunday, October 31

From 5 to 8 p.m.

Sparta

Sunday, October 31

From 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Spring Lake

Sunday, October 31

From 6 to 8 p.m.

Walker

Sunday, October 31

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wayland

Sunday, October 31

From 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Wyoming

Dates and times vary by neighborhood, but most are set to take place on to Sunday, October 31

Zeeland

Saturday, October 30

From 5 to 8 p.m.

Downtown Zeeland

Friday, October 29

From 3 to 5 p.m.

►If your town was not included, text us what we missed to 616-559-1310.

