x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Halloween 2021: A list of trick-or-treat times and dates across West Michigan

We found out when your town is hosting trick-or-treating so you don't have to. The festivities will begin as soon as Friday this year.
Credit: Stock

Halloween is quickly approaching and trick-or-treating will start as soon as Friday for some West Michigan towns. 13 On Your Side found out all the trick-or-treating dates and times across the area.

Have a happy Halloween, ghosts and ghouls!

Ada

  • Sunday, October 31
  • No designated time

Downtown Ada

  • Friday, October 27 
  • From 5 to 7 p.m.

Allendale

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Belding

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Byron Township

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Village of Caledonia

  • Saturday, October 30
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Cascade Township

  • Sunday, October 31
  • No designated time

Alpine Township – Comstock Park

  • Sunday, October 31
  • No designated time

Coopersville

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Dorr Township

  • Sunday, October 31
  • No designated time

Dorr Township – Fire Station

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 5 to 7 p.m.

Douglas

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 5 to 8 p.m.

East Grand Rapids

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Fennville

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Ferrysburg

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Fruitport Charter Township

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Georgetown Township – Jenison

  • Saturday, October 30
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Grand Haven

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Grand Rapids

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From dusk to 8 p.m.

Grandville

  • Saturday, October 30
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Hastings

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 5 to 8 p.m.

Holland

  • Dates vary by neighborhood, but the city suggests Saturday, October 30
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Hudsonville

  • Saturday, October 30
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Kentwood

  • Saturday, October 30
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Lowell

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Middleville

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 5 to 8 p.m.

Muskegon

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Plainfield Township

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Rockford

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Saugatuck

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 5 to 8 p.m.

Sparta

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Spring Lake

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 6 to 8 p.m.

Walker

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wayland

  • Sunday, October 31
  • From 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Wyoming

  • Dates and times vary by neighborhood, but most are set to take place on to Sunday, October 31

Zeeland

  • Saturday, October 30
  • From 5 to 8 p.m.

Downtown Zeeland

  • Friday, October 29
  • From 3 to 5 p.m.

If your town was not included, text us what we missed to 616-559-1310.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO: Teal and blue pumpkins: The meaning behind the colors

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Grand Rapids Climate Coalition holds march urging for carbon neutrality