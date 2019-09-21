Divers with the Mason County Dive Team and the Oceana County Sheriff's Office Dive Team are looking for a 54-year-old man who fell off a boat on Hamlin Lake Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report of a capsized boat around 1:05 p.m. in an area of the lake known as "the narrows." Two people were reported to be in the water.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they discovered the boat had not capsized. Rather, two people on a 18-foot bass-style fishing boat had fallen overboard. The Mason County Sheriff's office said it is unclear how they fell into the water.

A woman was rescued from the water by other people boating on the lake. But a 54-year-old man who also fell into the lake did not resurface.

Fire departments from multiple agencies including Hamlin, Scottville, Grant, Custer and Ludington all responded to the scene. Michigan State Police and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter also assisted in the search.

