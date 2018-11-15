MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Orchard View millage on the ballot last week that ended in a tie will go to a hand recount on Dec. 5.

A recount can only be requested by a voter in the school district. In this case, that voter is Jim Nielson, Superintendent of Orchard View Schools.

"Every vote counts," said Nielson. It's why he choose to pay the $300 for the recount out of his own pocket.

"We will hope that some where along the line there may have been an error in tabulating the votes," he said. "And possibly that error will be in our favor."

The school district was asking voters for a 1-mill sinking fund that would have raise nearly $3-million over 10-years. The money would have paid for building repairs at Orchard View Early Elementary, Cardinal Elementary, and Orchard View middle school.

"We are having issues with some of our pipes, issues with our heating units, and we have some concerns over our roofs," said Nielson.

"A tie fails," said Muskegon County Clerk Nancy Waters.

Waters says election ties on proposals are very rare.

She's begun the process of planning for a hand recount of the nearly 4,000 votes. It will take place at the Laketon Township hall on Dec. 5. The recount is expected to take one day.

"It is open to the public and we would invite anybody to come," said Waters.

Even if the tie holds true, Nielsen believes the process will still be a teachable moment.

"It's a lesson for all community members and for students as they learn about the democratic process," said Nielson. "Every vote is very important."

Orchard View voters first rejected a similar sinking fund request in May.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM