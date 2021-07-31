Harbor Humane Society's 'Ales for Tails' sets new fundraising record

The Ottawa County animal shelter initially had a goal of $56,000 but blew past it, raising $80,000 this year.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ales for Tails, Harbor Humane Society’s signature fundraiser, broke records this year.

The animal shelter in Ottawa County had a goal of raising $56,000. It blew that amount away this year raising more than $80,000.

Over 500 people attended the one-day event with the silent auction alone earning more than $25,000.

All of the money raised goes directly towards the care of hundreds of animals in Harbor’s care.

"Really helping our shelter upkeep that the best quality that we can because the quality of our work and our facility is the quality of these lives of these animals during their temporary stay with us, and we cannot do that without donations. So, thank you to everybody who helped make Ales for Tails a success this year," Allyson Huttenga, with Harbor Humane Society, said.

If you could not attend Ales for Tails this year, that’s okay. There’s another opportunity for you to donate.

Putts for Paws is coming up Sept. 17.

