GLENN, Mich. — A family-owned hardware store will shut its doors after serving as a small town's staple since 1946.

Gerstner Hardware, in Glenn, Mich., is preparing to close. The business's owners for the last 15 years, Robert and Vicki Amberg, said it won't be easy to leave the store behind.

“We have always taken great pride in Gerstner Hardware and the Glenn community. Although closing is diﬃcult, we look forward to spending more quality time with our young daughter and remaining active in the Glenn community,” said Vicki Amberg.

But, to put a positive spin on the closure, the Amberg's decided to donate the rest of their store's inventory to the Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity.

“This is a great donation for our ReStore and will help us build more affordable housing in our community. We appreciate the service that Gerstner Hardware provided to the Glenn community," said Lakeshore Habitat's Don Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said they will use some of the tools for future home projects, and sell the rest of the tools at their ReStore in Holland.

The Ambergs said this donation has allowed them to close on a high note.

