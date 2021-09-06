Harry Potter fans: Wizarding Weekends are returning to John Ball Zoo!

For two “enchanting” weekends, individuals are invited to visit the animals, dress in costume and enjoy some family-friendly, Hogwarts-esque activities.

All wizards, witches and muggles alike are invited to the return of Wizarding Weekends, John Ball Zoo announced.

“It’s a time when the distinguished magical Zoo staff gives lessons in caring for fantastical beasts. It’s time for magic,” JBZ writes.

Grab your robe, scarf and wand and head out to the Zoo to see how they transform the grounds into a Harry Potter universe. The event will take place on the weekends of September 11 to 12 and 18 to 19.

“From entering Nocturnal Alley to exploring the Forbidden Forest, there is much for every wizarding fan to enjoy,” Zoo staff says.

The Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wizarding Weekend days. Purchase tickets here by selecting a date that the event is taking place on.

Zoo staff recommends purchasing tickets prior to your visit for quicker access.

