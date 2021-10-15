Have What it Takes? Grand Rapids Tidal Waves tryouts to kick off Saturday

The women's tackle football team wants to fill its roster with fresh talent ahead of 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ever wanted to try a contact sport? This weekend is your chance: The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves are having tryouts on Saturday.

The West Michigan women’s tackle football team—which just entered year four—is looking to fill out its roster with fresh talent ahead of 2022.

Rain or shine Saturday, anyone 18 or over by the start of next year is welcome to turn out and put their skills to the test, the team announced in a release.

Players have told 13 On Your Side in the past they’d been waiting for a chance like this.

Adding to the unique opportunity, Head Coach Stacey Davis wants to tackle long-standing misconceptions.

“A lot of women have the perception that I have to be in shape. I have to be fit. I have to be this size or that size,” Davis explained via Zoom Friday. “If you are hesitant in thinking I won’t fit in, you’re entirely wrong because we truly need everybody.”

Tryouts run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the MSA Fieldhouse at 5435 28th St Ct SE in Grand Rapids. The tryout begins with speed and agility trials.

Registration will be open on-site. To preregister, click here.

