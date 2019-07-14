GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been three years since Mike Sadler, a MSU football player and Grand Rapids native, died in a car crash. But his legacy lives on.

Sunday, the third annual Mike Sadler Celebration of Life was held at Atwater Brewing in downtown Grand Rapids from noon to 3 p.m. This year's event was called "Continuing the Legacy."

About 450 people attended.

"He impacted and touched so many lives," said Kyler Elsworth, a former MSU middle linebacker who played with Sadler. "Mike lived every day as though it was his last. The people that he touched and the people he influenced really understand that and want to keep his spirit alive."

The Spartan community showed strong support at Sunday's event. The MSU mascot, Sparty, was there as well as Michigan State cheerleaders and members of the marching band.

"I think a lot of people feel a strong connection to Mike because he was such a positive person and he made an incredible impact on everybody that he met," said Katie Sadler, Mike's younger sister.

Katie Sadler said she even met someone Sunday who named their son after Mike.

Sadler graduated from Forest Hills Northern High School in 2010 and went on to play for MSU. In July 2016, he was killed in a car crash in Wisconsin, where he was volunteering at a kicking camp to mentor young football players.

The Michael Sadler Foundation was created after his death, and the annual celebration of life event raises money for the group. Katie Sadler says it is their biggest fundraiser event of the year.

"The Michael Sadler Foundation runs different scholarship programs as well as education initiatives that pair upperclassmen with younger classmen in school systems to create a mentorship program," said Katie Sadler.

