It’s a typically lazy day in peaceful Linden as the community’s most notorious ex-con strolls into an old haunt for lunch.

More than 50 years ago, Kent Hall hung out with friends at this diner on Broad Street, appropriately known then as The Hub. The car hops are gone now, but Shirley’s Café and Grill maintains the feel of yesteryear, including the same Elvis memorabilia.

Hall sits with his back to the wall, more interested in checking out those around him than the menu. “I guess I have a gunfighter’s mentality,” Hall says matter-of-factly. He admits his anxieties are unfounded because nobody has confronted him about his past.

Not that it would matter. Hall isn’t an argumentative guy, and his calm, polite demeanor belies the inner demons he has battled for decades and the crimes he has committed.

Hall is a convicted serial bank robber.

In the mid-1980s, he robbed 13 banks over a 19-month span, an average of one every six weeks, making him one of the most prolific bank robbers in history in terms of frequency.

Hall robbed banks in Grand Blanc, Ann Arbor, Clarkston, Rochester Hills, Holt, Lansing, Jackson, Waterford, Sterling Heights and Ypsilanti before his capture in Ohio. He pleaded guilty to two federal counts of armed robbery and two Ohio state armed robbery counts. Facing up to 50 years in prison, Hall took a plea deal and served 6 1/2 years of a maximum 10-year sentence.

Kent Hall, associate director for Honor For All, stands on Oct. 25 at a trail in Memorial Park in Williamston that will be renamed to honor veterans and first responders lost to suicide due to post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury. (Photo: Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press)

His motive? Hall said he wanted to commit “suicide by cop” so his wife and three children could collect $350,000 in life insurance he had taken out on himself.

A psychologist who treated Hall for seven months after the arrest concluded Hall suffered from a chemical disorder of the brain. The detective who helped apprehend Hall figured it simply was a case of greed. Finally, nearly 10 years ago, Hall was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder related to his military experiences in Vietnam.

Hall’s tale is one of rise, fall and rise again. It illustrates the mystery of human behavior and the power of redemption. During the robbery spree, Hall was a loving husband and father, a respected councilman and church elder in Linden, located about an hour from Detroit.

Today, Hall, 72, is a popular city councilman in Williamston, a community in the shadows of Michigan State University, 45 minutes west of his hometown. On Thursday, the Williamston Chamber of Commerce awarded him "Distinguished Veteran of the Year," and he received a certificate signed by U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop commending him on the award.

Hall, in his second term, exhibits the take-charge leadership reminiscent of his younger years in Linden.

He was the epitome of the all-American boy at Linden High School, a handsome, three-sport athletic star, class president and “leader of men, follower of women,” according to the school yearbook. He played cornet in the marching band and was one of the state’s best pole vaulters.

Shortly after marrying his high school sweetheart, Hall was drafted into the U.S. Army and served as a sergeant in Phu Bai, Vietnam.

Cracks in Hall’s all-American image first began surfacing in the mid-1970s as the economy sputtered, partly due to General Motors layoffs in the area. Attempts at real estate and purchasing for an automotive supplier failed.

Amid trying economic times, Hall took $1,000 from a real estate trust fund and headed to Las Vegas without a word to his family. After his family filed a missing person report, friends tracked him down at a blackjack table. “I was going to jump off a building,” he would admit later.

Unknown to everyone, Hall suffered from depressive episodes that left him ashamed and afraid. Sometimes he would return via nightmare to the Phu Bai Combat Base, surrounded by humanity as explosions intensified.

By mid-1984, Hall’s suicide trip was forgiven and forgotten. He had been working as an insurance agent, and the future seemed promising. The Halls had purchased a lakeside home about a half mile from where he was raised.