CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Craven County’s newest K9 officer, Nibbles!

According to a Facebook post from Crutely in Craven, Nibbles was rescued from a Pit Bull fighting ring in Canada by the “Throw Away Dogs Project.”

The Throw Away Dogs Project rehabilitates once broken dogs into community protection officers.

According to the Craven County Sheriff's Office, Nibbles will be joining the K9 division in their continued fight against drugs being trafficked and sold in Craven County.

Thank you for your service, Nibbles!

Craven County Sheriff's Office

