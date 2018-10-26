DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Muskegon County deputies need your help finding a man they say tried to abduct a woman walking home from the Twin Lake Dollar General Thursday, Oct. 25.

Lisa Gladney says it happened around 5:15 p.m., walking north along the shoulder of Holton Road between Adams Street and Dalson Road when an older, dark green SUV slowed down near her.

"Then the next thing I knew is it cut me off, right over the side of the road," says Gladney.

Gladney says when she tried to run the other way, the driver got out and grabbed her.

The suspect is described as white and clean shaven with a long and dark ponytail. His hairline is receding. He's around 5-foot-5 and "average size." He was wearing a gray hoodie with jeans and work boots when it happened. He's believed to be in his 40s.

Gladney says she was knocked to the ground and dragged, but she never let go of the stroller where her three-year-old son was riding.

"He wasn't going to get me or my kid," says Gladney. "That's all that kept going through my head."

She was able to fight the man off coming away with minor injuries to her legs, hands and face.

While on the ground Gladney says she picked up a big stick and used it as a weapon.

"Started hitting him with it, just smacking him," says Gladney.

The suspect then took off north on Holton Road from Twin Lake. The suspect was driving a dark green older model SUV with a dark tinted rear window.

Muskegon County Sheriff's Detectives said Friday they were asking businesses and homes along Holton Road if someone has security cameras that captured any images of the vehicle as it left the Twin Lake area.

If you have any tips that might help deputies, you're urged to call the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office at 231-724-6658 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM