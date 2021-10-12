Head of Abraham Lincoln statue returned to Fruitport resident after being stolen in July

In July, someone tried to steal the sculpture, but only moved it a few yards and left after breaking off Lincoln's head. The thief took the head with him.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — A five-foot concrete sculpture of America's 16th president is back in one piece, with the exception of one index finger.

The handcrafted Abraham Lincoln sculpture has been in Jim Dynes' Fruitport Township yard for a decade.

It was made about two-decades ago by a friend of his.

In July, someone tried to steal the sculpture, but only moved it a few yards and left after breaking off Lincoln's head. The thief also broke off one of Abe's fingers.

The finger was found, but the head had been missing since then.

Recently, Dynes spent $160 to print a sign asking for the head back.

On Monday, a man returned it and placed it back on Lincoln's body.

"He got out and knocked on the door and he said 'I got something that you might want.' And I said 'of course I do.' And he gave me the head," said Dynes.

"I think it is fantastic, whoever brought it back — good for you," said David Doenges, another Fruitport Township resident.

"I am going to get cameras up here, security cameras and make sure it don't happen again," said Dynes.

The person who returned the head did so for another man, who said he was drunk when he broke the head off and stole it.

Dynes says he's not interested in pressing charges.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Devious licks' Tik Tok challenge sweeps Grandville High School

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.