Head-on collision kills father and five-year-old son in Howard Twp.

The father and son were traveling at a high rate of speed when they crossed the center line, crashing head-on into an eastbound SUV.

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A two-vehicle crash killed a father and son in Cass County on Friday, the Michigan State Police say.

A 2006 Ford passenger car was driving westbound on M-60 Highway near Pine Lake Street around 8:15 p.m.

The 2006 Ford was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center line, crashing head-on into an eastbound 2007 Ford Edge SUV.

A 30-year-old man identified as Phillip Parker and his five-year-old son, both of Centreville, were in the 2006 Ford. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor. Authorities are also unsure if the man was wearing his seatbelt, but say the child was properly buckled.

Two 39-year-old men, of Niles and South Bend, were in the Ford SUV wearing their seatbelts. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are awaiting toxicology results and a prosecutor's review.

