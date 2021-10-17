Head on collision kills one, injures two in Kent County

A westbound Jeep Liberty crossed the centerline into the path of a Nissan Altima. The cars collided head-on, killing the Nissan's female passenger.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A two-car crash killed one and seriously injured two in Kent County on Sunday afternoon, Michigan State Police in Grand Rapids said.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on 14 Mile Road at Wabasis Avenue in Oakfield Township. A westbound Jeep Liberty crossed the centerline into the path of a Nissan Altima. The cars collided head-on.

The female passenger in the Nissan was killed in the crash. The driver was transported to the hospital by Aero Med in critical condition. The Jeep’s driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

