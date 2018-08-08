ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person has died after a head-on collision in Ionia County, Wednesday, Aug. 8.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Ionia Road and E. Grand River Avenue.

Deputies say a 22-year-old woman from Lansing was driving a small car on E. Grand River, heading toward Portland. A witness said the woman didn't follow the curve of the road and crossed the centerline, crashing into a utility truck head-on.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the utility truck were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No names are being released at this time.

The road remained closed through part of the afternoon.

