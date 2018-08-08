ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person has died after a head-on collision in Ionia County, Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Ionia Road and E. Grand River Avenue. The two-vehicle crash hospitalized one, while another person died on scene.

The road remained closed through the morning and dispatchers said it would likely remain closed through the early afternoon.

