ROCK, Mich. — This time of year, Hall Farms in Rock, Michigan welcomes visitors to see their 20-acre sunflower field.

For about two weeks, the farm is covered with the bright yellow flowers. Hall Farms says it is free for people to walk through the field, take photos and bring a picnic. Visitors are allowed to cut them for a small fee.

Hall Farms posts updates on their Facebook page about the sunflowers, and they said the field opened for its brief season on Aug. 7.

They plant 22,000 seeds per acre, which means there are about 440,000 sunflowers.

"Everyone is welcome to come, take all the photos you wish, maybe bring a picnic, and just enjoy some relaxing time enjoying the beauty of nature," the post read.

The farm has two observation platforms for people to climb up and see the vast field. They also have a giant chair, cutout scene boards and lots of places to take photos.

Hall Farms posted on May 27 that they just finished planting the flowers. This is their third year opening the field to the public, but the farm has been planting sunflowers for a decade.

The farm is located at 2623 St. Nicholas Rd. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

