Health departments will follow-up on executive order violations

Complaints can be filed by calling your local county health department but enforcement is handled at the state level.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The restaurant business has always been tough but COVID has made things even tougher.

"They have so many regulations on a regular basis they have to keep up with on top of the ever changing landscape of the executive orders," says Mary Ruttman with the Kent County Health Department.

Those orders include daily employee temperature checks and increased sanitation. But there have been reports that some orders like restaurant workers wearing masks is not always being followed.

"Definitely people need to be wearing masks and then obviously the reason why is trying to stop the spread of COVID 19," says Ruttman.

Complaints can be filed by calling your local county health department but enforcement is handled at the state level.

"So for making those complaints you can always go through us making those complaints and obviously we look at it as trying to do the education and the guidance," says Ruttman.

And once those complaints are filed health officials like Mary Ruttman with the Kent County Health Department say they will follow up.

"We are calling those establishments and give them guidance on how to weed out and start looking through things with the executive order and point them in the right direction but obviously they need to be wearing masks," says Ruttman.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.